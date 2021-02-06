A winter weather system is affecting the Upstate and mountains. While it will bring snow accumulations in the mountains, a period of a wintry mix in the Upstate is likely, along with rain showers.
We break down your forecast below.
A Winter Storm Warning (Pink) has been issued for multiple counties in the area. Including the Mountains, Rabun county and Northern portions of Greenville, Pickens and Oconee counties. This starts at 6PM tonight until noon Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory (Purple) has also been issued. See picture below and click here for county details to go to our weather alerts page.
The mountains will get accumulating snow and sleet, while a few brief periods or snow/sleet will be occur along the I-85 corridor, and rain farther south. Snow for the mountains will taper off by late Sunday morning along with the rain in the Upstate.
After the lingering moisture Sunday, accumulations of snow in the Mountains are expected around 2"-5". After the disturbance moves out of our region late Sunday morning early afternoon, skies will gradually begin to clear. High temperatures are expected to climb into the 40s and 50s.
Stay safe as travel will be dangerous as roads become slick. Also stay warm! Keep updated all day long here at Fox Carolina.
