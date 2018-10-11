A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of the western NC mountains for possible 40+ mph gusts until 6 AM Friday.
Weather after Michael: Most notably, it will be much cooler and without the need for A/C as highs reach the 60s and 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.
The rest of today will be on the breezy side with north winds at 15-25 mph with gusts near 40 at times. It will also be cooler and even with a little sunshine as highs reach the upper 60s in the mountains and middle 70s in the Upstate.
Tonight will bring a diminishing wind and lows MUCH cooler in the middle 40s in the mountains and lower 50s in the Upstate.
Friday into the weekend will continue the Fall-like temperature trend as clouds build in by Sunday with highs staying in the middle 60s to lower 70s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.
A weak cold front will timidly approach the area early next week, which will mean small rain chances in the mountains Sunday and in the Upstate AND mountains Monday into Tuesday. Cooler rainless weather will take back over next Wednesday and Thursday.
