One more dry day is in store today before widespread rain moves in later in the week.
Today will bring a thick veil of mid to high cloudiness, filtering the sun at times through the day. Temperatures still should reach the 50s despite the added cloud cover.
A wedge sets up Thursday, bringing noticeably cooler air with highs staying in the 40s as widespread rain develops. Expect pockets of heavy rain at times, but no severe weather is expected.
Cool, rainy weather sticks around into Friday as the parent storm system will be slow to move out. In fact, a changeover to snow is expected for the high mountains of WNC closest to the TN state line. Several inches of snow could fall in those areas Friday night.
The weekend looks dry and seasonal - highs in the 40s to 50s with a good supply of sun.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day still look mostly dry with seasonal late December temperatures.
