For the overnight hours watch for black ice where snow remains and re-freezes. We'll see mostly clear skies overnight with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s in the Upstate and low to mid 20s for the mountains.
Monday looks pretty good with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 50s for the Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains. Monday night we'll see an increase in clouds with temperatures near 40 in the Upstate and low 30s for the mountains.
With mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday we'll see a slight chance of a few showers with highs near 60 in the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains. Tuesday night we could see a few stray showers with lows in the low 40s in the Upstate and lows in the upper 30s in the mountains.
On Wednesday we have another chance of showers, with the best chance of rain coming Thursday and Friday. High will be in the 50s to near 60 with upper 40s and low 50s in the mountains with lows in the 30s and 40s.
