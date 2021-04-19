A stretch of dry weather holds strong this week, but as a front passes by late in the week, temperatures could drop enough to bring frost/freeze concerns in the early mornings.
Today starts in the 40s, with some clouds in the mountains. Through the day, sunshine takes over and highs reach the 60s to mid-70s, right on average for this time of year. Tonight stays clear and nice in the 40s.
Tuesday stays warm and dry once again in the 60s and mid-70s, with a few passing clouds by late in the day.
A cold front moves through Wednesday, and it could trigger a few showers in the mountains. Highs will be near 70 in the Upstate and lower 60s in the mountains. It will be much colder with temperatures dipping into the 30s by Thursday morning, with frost and freeze potential, especially in the mountains.
Thursday brings sun and clouds and cooler temperatures in the 50s and 60s, with another chilly night expected.
Friday looks dry with highs in the low 70s for the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains, with widespread rain moving in for Saturday with highs in the 60s.
