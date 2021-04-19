Happy Monday! We hope you've had a great weekend and we welcome you to the start of the new week. It will be sunny and mild for the first half of the week before our weather takes a colder turn. We break down the forecast below.
Through the day the clouds will move out and sunshine will take back over this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the 60s to middle 70s, average for this time of year. Tonight stays clear with lows in the 40s.
Tuesday stays mild once again with temperatures in the 60s and middle 70s, with a few passing clouds by late in the day and an isolated shower possible.
A cold front moves through Wednesday, and it could trigger a few showers in the Mountains. Highs will be near 70 in the Upstate and upper 50s to lower 60s in the mountains. It will be much colder with temperatures dipping into the 30s by Thursday morning, with frost and freeze potential, especially in the mountains.
Thursday brings sun and clouds along with the cooler temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Another chilly night is expected.
Friday looks dry with highs in the 60s region-wide, with widespread rain moving in for Saturday with highs in the 60s.
