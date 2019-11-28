Mild weather will grace the western Carolinas again Black Friday before another batch of rain returns late this weekend.
Tonight will bring some passing cloud cover out of the west with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with a touch more cloud cover in the mountains and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s on Friday.
Saturday, despite being on the cloudy side, will still be decently nice outside with highs in the middle 50s to lower 60s.
As a cold front approaches from the west, a stray shower or two is possible Saturday evening, but most rain should hold off until late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
All rain should move out by Sunday afternoon which will give way to some late day peeks of sun and highs in the lower and middle 60s.
Northwest flow and moisture from the Great lakes will likely result in high elevation snow in western North Carolina Monday with some light accumulations possible.
The rest of the area should expect a cool and breezy day with highs in the 40s and 50s.
Temperatures will bounce back well into the 50s throughout the rest of next week.
