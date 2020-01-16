Colder air is set to return to the Carolinas into the weekend, and it could get even colder next week!
Expect a mostly sunny sky today with highs reaching the 50s and 60s yet again - staying well above average for mid-January! Winds could gust up to 25 mph at times and even stronger in the high elevations. A wind advisory is in place until midnight for Yancey, Mitchell, and McDowell counties.
Tonight brings back the typical winter feel to our area as lows drop into the 20s and 30s. Friday will bring normal January conditions with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and a partly cloudy sky.
Saturday will become rainy at times, mainly after noon. A brief wintry mix could move in early, but the mountains will be most susceptible to that. Highs will warm to the mid 40s to around 50. Sunday is looking dry as another front arrives, and that will lead to some bitter cold air next week with lows dropping into the teens and twenties for the entire area Monday and Tuesday nights.
