Temperature swill stay above average until another cold front arrives on Friday. That means a mostly dry but chilly weekend!
This morning is starting fully clear with temperatures generally in the 30s. Full sun continues today with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees - early December perfection! More perfect 10 weather is on the way Thursday - lots of sun with highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
By Friday, a front will approach but only bring limited moisture. A few stray showers are possible, but most places will probably not see much, if any rain. Behind the front, temperatures will begin their decline Saturday into the 50s, reaching the 40s Sunday as clouds return in a wedge setup.
Showers become possible late Sunday and become increasingly likely next week as the pattern turns unsettled. Showers are a good bet Monday and Tuesday, followed by another dose of colder air!
