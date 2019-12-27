Mild temperatures stick around into this weekend, ahead of some rain by Sunday. Cooler weather will arrive in time to usher in 2020!
We’ll wake up to 39 degrees in the Upstate and 36 for the mountains this morning under a few high, thin clouds. Through the day we’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs warming back into the 60s by the afternoon. This is 10-15° warmer than usual for this time of year.
Saturday will become mostly cloudy with temperatures still reaching the 60s. Rain should hold off until late Saturday night, and when it does arrive it will be very spotty and light to start.
Sunday morning will bring light showers and temperatures in the 50s, then heavier rain is expected toward Sunday evening with highs back in the 60s. We could receive over an inch of rainfall Sunday night into early Monday.
Skies will clear by mid-Monday, leaving a chillier and sunnier outlook for New Year’s Eve and Day! Highs will be back in the 40s and 50s, which is more normal for this time of year, along with nights in the 30s.
