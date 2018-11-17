Mild and dry weather will continue into Sunday into one of the busiest travel weeks of the year leading up to Thanksgiving.
Lows tonight will be in the 30s once again, but will bounce back into the upper 50s and lower 60s Sunday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.
Monday and Tuesday of next week will be a couple/three degrees warmer in both the mountains and Upstate.
The mountains will stand a SLIGHT chance for a passing shower or two Monday night, but all in all, most will stay dry.
Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day Thursday will bring a small drop in temperatures with highs in the 50s to near 60 with mostly dry conditions.
Black Friday should bode well for any enthusiastic holiday shoppers with highs in the lower and middle 50s during the day and morning lows in the 30s.
Our next rain-maker will arrive Friday night into next Saturday, which will make for a soggy day, which could mean a cold and soggy Palmetto Bowl in Clemson as South Carolina and Clemson's football teams face off at 7 PM.
There's obviously still a lot of time between now and then, so timing won't be certain until a day or two beforehand, but as of now the forecast next Saturday brings at least a chance for cold rain.
