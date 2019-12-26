Mild temperatures stick around into this weekend, ahead of some rain by Sunday. Cooler weather will arrive in time to usher in 2020!
Tonight expected mostly clear and chilly conditions! We’ll wake up to 42 in the Upstate and 38 for the mountains Friday morning. Through the day we’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs warming back into the 60s by the afternoon! It might just be another perfect 10 day on the skymeter!
Saturday will become cloudy with temps still in the 60s through the day! Rain should hold off until late Saturday night, and when it does arrive it would be very spotty and light at first.
Sunday morning will start with some light showers, then heavier rain is expected toward Sunday evening. We could receive over an inch of rainfall Sunday night into early Monday.
Skies will clear by Monday afternoon, leaving a chillier and sunnier outlook for New Year’s Eve and Day! Highs will be back in the 40s and 50s, which is more normal for this time of year!
