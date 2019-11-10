Veterans Day Monday will be another beautiful day before rain, mountain snow and an even bigger cold snap than before settles in Tuesday.
Expect clear skies and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s for morning lows Monday.
Lots of sunshine will be in place most of the day Monday with highs in the middle and upper 60s.
Clouds will build in Monday evening ahead of a strong cold front that will bring widespread showers to the Upstate and a few snow showers in the mountains Monday night into Tuesday.
All of it should be out of the area by late Tuesday afternoon, after which temperatures will take a nose dive into the 30s and 40s.
Morning lows will eventually wind up being in the upper 10s in the mountains and lower 20s in the Upstate early Wednesday.
Highs Wednesday afternoon will likely still be in the upper 30s to middle 40s, cold for even the Winter season!
Luckily, we'll gradually dig our way back into the 40s and 50s by the end of the week into next weekend as conditions stay dry.
