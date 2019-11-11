A major temperature swing along with some rain highlights the forecast this week.
This morning starts mainly clear with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Lots of sun is expected today with highs back in the mid-60s, similar to Sunday! Clouds thicken up after sunset tonight, and rain is likely to move in after midnight.
Tuesday morning looks to bring widespread rain to the Upstate while the mountains see a mixture of rain, freezing rain, and snow. For now, the higher elevations (above 3500 ft.) are likely to see rain change to snow, resulting in at least a dusting...with the mountain peaks above 5000 ft. seeing 3-5" of snow. Freezing rain is most likely across the southern tier of WNC, including Hendersonville. At least a light icing on trees and secondary roads/bridges is possible.
The good news is moisture will be depleting through the morning, so the wintry precip will likely not last past midday. As all rain/wintry precip. move out of the area, temperatures PLUNGE toward record lows Tuesday night - in the 10s to low 20s area-wide. With lingering wind in the mountains, the wind chill will be in the single digits to near 0 at times.
Wednesday will be fully sunny and plain cold, even for January standards. Highs will struggle into the upper 30s and middle 40s. Extra clouds move through at times for Thursday and into the weekend, but for now, no rain is expected but temperatures stay well below average. Expect highs in the 40s again Thursday and 50s for the weekend.
(0) comments
