We'll be able to enjoy our beautiful weather for another couple of days before summer-like heat and humidity return along with pop-up storms.
Expect a relatively cool night with lows in the 50s under a partly cloudy sky.
Highs Monday will reach the middle and upper 70s with lots of sunshine as high pressure continues to build to our north.
That's the last of the 70s for a while as temperatures will likely return to the 80s on Tuesday.
By Wednesday most locations in the Upstate will experience a return to 90-degree heat that is likely to stick around through next weekend.
Spotty to scattered late day storms pop back into the picture Thursday and will also be likely Friday and next Saturday before drying up next Sunday.
