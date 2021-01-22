Dry weather will prevail through this weekend! Look for a good chance for rain to move back in quickly as the work-week starts, with a big chill toward late next week.
This morning starts cloudy, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Showers will brush by to our south, but the sky will slowly clear throughout the day. Highs reach 62 in the Upstate, and 52 in the mountains, which is slightly warmer than usual for late January.
The sunshine comes back in full force this weekend, but temperatures stay cooler. Highs will warm into the 50s for the Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains, which is near normal for this time of year. Overnights get back to freezing and below.
A frontal boundary will approach for next week to bring the potential for some soaking rain Monday into early Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon should bring a warm-up ahead of late week colder temperatures.
