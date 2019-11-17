Dry mild conditions will persist into the start of the work week, which will be followed by a warm-up along with some rain to end the week.
Clouds will build into the area from the west tonight keeping lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Clouds will continue to be thick to start the day Monday, but should break apart and yield middle 50s to low 60-degree highs by the afternoon.
A northerly wind Tuesday will bring highs back into the 50s, but should bounce back into the 60s by Wednesday as winds shift more in a more southerly way.
Highs will likely stay in the middle and upper 60s Thursday and Friday ahead of some rain.
Generally speaking, showers become possible later Friday and will likely linger into next weekend.
Forecast models are still in vast disagreement over the timing of this system, so we'll keep you updated on that this week.
