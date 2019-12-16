Temperature stay above average to start the week before colder air invades the region once again by Wednesday.
Clouds will be widespread for much of the day today, but afternoon highs should still reach the 60s for most spots as a south/southwest breeze develops. Any rain today should be confined to the southwest mountains. Rain arrives overnight across western North Carolina and will reach northeast GA/Upstate toward daybreak Tuesday. Locally heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms are possible, especially across NE GA and the southern Upstate early Tuesday morning.
The rain will be out by midday, leaving a clearing sky and falling temperatures for the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 20s to middle 30s by Wednesday morning.
The rest of the week looks about as mid-December should look, though another system could bring another round of rain to the region by Saturday. Most of this will be out by Sunday, leaving a nicer end to the weekend leading up to Christmas week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.