The rain is out, and sunshine will dominate the forecast through late week! Rain is back Friday, and we’ll keep a chance for showers through this weekend.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 33 in the Upstate and 30 for the mountains Tuesday will be sunny and chilly to start, then highs will warm to the mid 60s in the Upstate and upper 50s for the mountains! This is a few degrees above normal for this time of year!
More unseasonably mild temps are in store for Wednesday with highs ranging from 63-69 area-wide. A few clouds move in Thursday, but it should also be mild and dry in the 60s.
Cooler air invades for Friday, with a good chance for rain across the Upstate. Mountains could see a brief wintry mix early, but should turn to all rain for the afternoon. Highs will only get into the 40s for most spots.
Rain will come in waves through the weekend. Temps will steadily get milder, back to the 60s by Sunday into Monday.
