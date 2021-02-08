Starting the week with dry, sunny weather, expect a few showers Tuesday and Wednesday, ahead of a soaker system later in the week. Temperatures look to stay above average over the next few days.
This morning, watch for black ice in areas that saw snow melt as temperatures sit in the 20s. Through the day, sunshine dominates the sky with highs reaching the upper 40s in the mountains and mid-50s in the Upstate. Tonight, an increase in clouds comes with temperatures near 40 in the Upstate and low 30s for the mountains.
With mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday we'll see a slight chance of a few showers with highs near 60 in the Upstate and mid-50s in the mountains. Most of the day will stay dry. Tuesday night we could see a few stray showers with lows in the low 40s in the Upstate and lows in the upper 30s in the mountains.
On Wednesday we have another chance of spotty showers, with the best chance of rain coming Thursday and Friday. High will be in the 50s to near 60 with upper 40s and low 50s in the mountains with lows in the 30s and 40s.
A slight cool-down to near average temperatures by the weekend, with more rain on both Saturday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.