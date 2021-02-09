We could see a few stray showers Tuesday, otherwise it stays dry and mild with high temperatures near 60 in the Upstate and mid-50s in the mountains. Tonight will stay mild again with lows in the in the low 40s in the Upstate and upper 30s in the mountains.
On Wednesday we have another chance of spotty showers, along with highs in the 50s.
The soaking rain moves in on Thursday, mainly in the afternoon hours. Highs stay in the 50s, with rain lasting into the night as lows drop to the 40s. Friday starts with some rain but looks to dry out to just a few spotty showers later in the day, with highs in the low to mid-50s.
For the weekend, Saturday will likely bring a spot or two of rain, and cooler temperatures in the 40s to around 50 degrees. Sunday, however, brings back another round of soaking daytime rain that could wrap up as wintry mix or snow in the high elevations. We'll watch it closely as temperatures are expected to take a colder dip into next week.
