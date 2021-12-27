The week looks warmer than usual stretching all the way into the New Year, but scattered rain will develop and will last on and off for most of the week through the holiday weekend.
Today starts with patchy fog and temperatures in the 40s and low 50s, and a Dense Fog Advisory for northeast Georgia, as well as Abbeville and Greenville counties in the Upstate until 10am. Through the day, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s to around 70 degrees. This is 15-18° above normal for this time of year!
Tomorrow could bring a spotty shower with highs again in the 60s to low 70s, with more widespread rain and a chance for storms on Wednesday.
Thursday onward into the New Year, on and off rain showers come through with highs in the 60s and low 70s, but a big winter cool-down looks to come by next week.
