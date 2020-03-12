Spring-like temperatures will stick around today and tomorrow, along with scattered showers moving back in.
Temperatures this morning sit in the 40s to lower 50s, with a mix of clear sky and clouds. An isolated AM shower is possible, but overall expect increasing cloudiness throughout the day, with pockets of rain and possible thunder pushing in during the afternoon and evening as highs reach the low to mid-70s.
As a cold front moves close on Friday, showers become a bit more widespread, especially in the mountains. Temperatures stay mild in the 60s to low 70s.
The front passes through late Friday, leaving the area mostly dry Saturday with the off chance at a leftover shower or two. Temperatures end up quite a bit cooler with highs in the middle 50s to around 60 degrees.
Another batch of showers will arrive on Sunday and become scattered to widespread, but it's still safe to say that it will not be a washout with highs cooling yet again into the 50s area-wide.
A few leftover showers will be possible during the first half of next week as highs go from the 50s Monday to the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.
