Beautiful weather will extend for one more day before rain settles back in! Temperatures will drop for Friday, but a nice rebound is expected this weekend.
Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the 40s for most spots. Thursday will bring increasing clouds, but most of the day will feature sunshine. Highs will stay above normal with 70 for the Upstate and 59 in the mountains.
Rain pushes in for Friday, mainly toward midday. Temps will not warm much, in fact we’ll start and end the day in the 40s across the Upstate. Heaviest rain will fall in the afternoon, then slowly taper off Friday night. A brief wintry mix is possible in the mountains, but no significant issues are expected.
Saturday is looking mostly dry right now as moisture lifts to our north. Clouds will linger, but highs should make it into the upper 50s to low 60s by late day. Sunday will be even milder with highs near 70 and a chance for rain late day.
Computer models are disagreeing on the long range outlook, with some calling for dry weather after Monday, while the European model keeps rain around through Wednesday into Thursday. We’ll fine tune that forecast as it gets closer.
