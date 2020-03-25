Expect a mild Thursday before some record heat settles in Friday and Saturday.
Tonight will bring some cloud cover late along with patchy fog and lows in the middle 40s.
Thursday will begin with areas of fog and some cloud cover before some sunshine by the afternoon with highs in the middle 60s.
As a ridge builds in the eastern U.S., temperatures will respond by skyrocketing into the lower and middle 80s by Friday and Saturday (with some reaching close to 90).
Record highs in the Upstate Friday and Saturday are 81 and 84 degrees set back in 2007 and 2017 respectively.
Safe to say we'll break those, while the mountains have to beat records of 80 and 86 Friday and Saturday, which might be a tiny bit tougher for them to crack.
Cooler air will return to the area early to mid next week when we can expect highs to return to the 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
