Happy Thursday everyone! We are on day 3 of 3 of our beautiful weather stretch. Enjoy it today because major changes are on the way tomorrow. We break down the forecast below.
Sun and clouds for today with afternoon high temperatures climbing into the 60s across the region with perhaps a few lower 70s. Temperatures will be well above where we should be for this time of year!
Clouds will increase through the day with a small pocket of rain possible this evening. Eventually those clouds will lead to more rainy weather starting late tonight. A few showers will appear early tomorrow morning becoming more wide-spread during the daylight hours Friday. A brief wintry mix is possible in the Mountains as well.
High temperatures Friday will only be in the 40s, with the rain gradually fading Friday night.
Saturday looks mostly cloudy with rain mainly in the morning before a better chance of rain arrives Sunday. High temperatures should return to the 60s region-wide this weekend.
