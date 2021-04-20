Happy Tuesday! It will be another mild day, but a front is headed for us tomorrow which will make our weather take a colder turn. We break down the forecast below.
Today shapes up beautifully with highs reaching the 60s to middle 70s in the afternoon under sun & clouds. The breeze picks up late in the day, gusting to 20 mph out of the southwest. Tonight drops into the 40s and 50s.
As a strong cold front moves through Wednesday, it could trigger some showers in the mountains with dry conditions in the Upstate. High peaks could even see brief snow showers as colder air pushes in behind the front. Generally, expect sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s in the Upstate and upper 50s in the mountains.
It will be much colder with temperatures dipping into the 30s by Thursday morning for the Upstate and upper 20s in the Mountains. A freeze watch has been issued for Wednesday night into Thursday morning, so make sure you cover your garden and plants.
Thursday will be cooler, but sunny, with highs in the middle 60s in the Upstate and upper 50s in the mountains. Thursday night will be another cold one with lows in the 30s with another chance of a frost and freeze.
Friday looks dry with highs in the 60s region-wide, with widespread rain moving in for Saturday with another round of highs in the 60s.
