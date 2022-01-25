Tuesday looks nice with highs close to 60 and a mix of sun and clouds for the Upstate. Mountains will get into the low 50s.
Wednesday turns cooler, with highs back in the 40s and a small chance for rain/snow along the TN line. Chilly temps prevail through the weekend.
A system will move through on Friday to bring a good chance for snow in the mountains, while the upstate forecast is more unclear. Some models keep it dry, with others bringing rain and some snow potential. We’ll be monitoring trends closely and keep you posted. Highs this weekend will be in the 40s with lows in the 20s.
