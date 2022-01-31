Sunny, milder weather will continue into Tuesday, ahead of some showers by late Wednesday into Thursday. Heavier downpours are possible toward Thursday night.
Tonight will be mostly clear with lows down to 33 in the Upstate and 26 for the mountains. Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the 50s! A great day to enjoy outside.
Clouds will work on for Wednesday, with showers sneaking in by late evening into the overnight. Highs will stay in the 50s.
Expect a mild day on Thursday, with highs in the 60s area-wide. Rain will be off and on, but the heaviest downpours will come Thursday night into Friday AM. Severe and winter threats look low at this time, but some heavy rain is certainly a good possibility.
Skies clear by late Friday afternoon. Conditions should remain dry Saturday, with the potential for another system to affect us on Sunday.
