Temperatures will be close to average Wednesday before widespread rain and even some mountain snow move through Thursday and Friday.
Expect lows tonight to be in the lower and middle 30s under a mostly clear sky.
Wednesday will be decently sunny with a few clouds building in throughout the day with highs in the lower and middle 50s.
A few showers will be possible Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
The majority of the organized rain will move in late Thursday morning and continue the rest of the day, night and most of the day Friday.
Some mountain snow will begin to mix in with the rain Friday evening, which could result in some light accumulations in the higher elevations near the TN.NC border.
All rain will be out of here by Saturday, which will usher in breezy, but drier weather with highs in the 50s.
Christmas eve and day will be pretty similar with sunshine and mild temperatures and no precipitation.
