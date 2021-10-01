The nice weather will continue Saturday, with a good mix of sun and clouds along with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Sunday, clouds increase throughout the day. For the most part it will end up dry with highs in the 70s to low 80s, but rain will start to pop up in the mountains towards the end of the day, with a few sprinkles sneaking into the Upstate during the evening and onward.
Next week a more potent front will ramp up our rain chances. The rain will start scattered but becoming more heavy during the daylight hours Monday. Tuesday will follow suit with on and off rain, then the showers will slowly start to fade away by mid-week. Highs cool off into the 70s for everyone for the first half of the week due to those clouds and rainy conditions.
Have a great weekend!
