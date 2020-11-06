Clouds increase this weekend, but no rain is expected! Temperatures will be mild with some less chilly nights ahead. We’ll be watching Eta next week for potential impacts in the U.S. and possibly here!
Saturday will be partly cloudy and pleasant! Highs will warm to 72 in the Upstate and 69 in the mountains. Skies become mostly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the 50s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy, but still very mild with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Shower chances won’t return until early next week.
Moisture will increase, leading to a chance for showers Monday into Tuesday. However, the better chance for rain will arrive late week with a cold front and potentially some moisture from “Eta” in the Gulf of Mexico.
If we were to see heavy rain, it would likely come toward Friday of next week, then conditions would clear out toward next weekend. We’ll keep you posted on how the tropics evolve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.