Out the door this morning, expect passing clouds and temperatures around 50 degrees in the Upstate and the mountains. The morning could have a brief sprinkle, mainly in the mountains. Through the day as a cold front moves through, the majority of the rain will fall across the higher terrain, though some spotty showers come across the Upstate in the afternoon. Highs will be quite mild, into the upper 60s for the Upstate, with mid-60s in the mountains. Tonight will turn colder with lows in the 30s.
Tomorrow looks dry and colder with highs only in the 40s to mid-50s, with upper 40s in the mountains. We'll see mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night will be in the 30s to near 40.
A better chance of rain moves in Wednesday, with chilly temperatures in the 40s and mid-50s. Passing clouds and a very small chance for rain continues into Thursday and Friday, warming toward the end of the week.
Over the weekend, Saturday brings showers and mild temps in the 60s, with sunshine and seasonably cool temps on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.