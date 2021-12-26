Mostly clear skies tonight and mild in the 50s area-wide!
Tomorrow looks warm with highs staying near 70 with just a few clouds. Temps running about 15-20 degrees above normal for this time of year!
The mild and dry weather continues into early next week, with increasing rain chances toward Wednesday. It stays wet into New Year's Eve.
