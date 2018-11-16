Clear sky and milder temperatures are on tap through the weekend, with nice conditions holding on into Thanksgiving week.
Lows this morning sit around or just below freezing across the entire area, under a quickly clearing sky. The day will be mostly sunny and milder than previous days. Highs will make it to 58 in the Upstate and 53 for the mountains. Some high elevations will deal with a gusty wind at times, but the overall forecast calls for lighter wind.
The weekend is looking great for getting outside, watching some football, or whatever you have planned! Mostly sunny skies are on the way with highs near 60 for the mountains, and low 60s in the Upstate. Nights will end up in the 30s to low 40s.
If you plan to travel next week, the weather across the southeast should cooperate! More sunshine is in store across the southeast with seasonably cool temps from Monday through Thanksgiving Day.
