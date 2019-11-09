Warmer air will be in place Sunday which will be followed by Tuesday showers, some mountain snow and an even bigger blast of cold air by mid-week.
Tonight will bring lows in the lower and middle 30s under a mostly clear sky.
Highs Sunday will reach the lower 60s under a mostly sunny sky with light wind accompanying.
Veterans Day Monday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 60s in the Upstate and lower 60s in the mountains.
An arctic cold front will bring scattered showers Monday night and Tuesday, which could even result in some mountain snow on the back side of it.
It's behind this front where temperatures will free-fall into the 10s and 20s Wednesday morning.
Highs Wednesday will only be in the upper 30s and middle 40s despite a mostly sunny sky.
Temperatures will slowly recover into the 50s by later in the week into next weekend.
