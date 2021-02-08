Clouds will increase tonight, creating a chance for a few rain showers mainly during the morning hours. Overnight lows will be warmer with lows near 40 for the Upstate and low 30s in the mountains.
We could see a few stray showers Tuesday, otherwise it stays dry and mild with high temperatures near 60 in the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains. Tuesday night will be mild again with lows in the in the low 40s in the mountains and upper 30s in the mountains.
On Wednesday we have another chance of showers, with the best chance of widespread soaking rain arriving Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, with 40s and 50s in the mountains. Lows will be 40s for the Upstate and 30s and 40s for the mountains.
For the weekend it could be wet Saturday with a drier Sunday, Valentine's Day. Highs will be in the 50s for the Upstate and 40s in the mountains, lows will be in the 30s, with 20s and 30s for the mountains.
