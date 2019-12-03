Temps will slowly warm up until another cold front arrives on Friday. That means a mostly dry, but chilly weekend!
Tonight will be very cool across the area. Lows will drop to 35 in the Upstate and 29 in the mountains with breezy conditions subsiding.
Wednesday will be sunny and a bit milder with highs reaching to 58 in the Upstate and 54 in the mountains. Thursday will be a couple degrees warmer than that with continued sunshine!
By Friday a front will approach. It will bring limited moisture, but enough that we could see a few stray showers through the day. Temps will cool down behind the rain, bringing highs into the low 50s for the Upstate and 40s for the mountains this weekend! Feeling like the holiday season for sure!
