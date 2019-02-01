A nice warm-up is in store for the weekend after the brutal chill of earlier this week. A few rain chances will be back for early next week.
Tonight will be chilly in the 30s area-wide, which is about 15-20 degrees warmer than we were Wednesday night! Some clouds will drift through from time to time, but no rain is expected.
Saturday is looking comfortable and sunny, with highs approaching 60 degrees for the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains. Partly cloudy skies are on tap, but rain should stay out for the first half of the weekend.
Sunday is looking MOSTLY dry, but there is a slight chance for a shower late day. Highs will make it to 57-61 area-wide, so it will feel quite enjoyable to be outside!
Next week will bring more mild temps and occasional clouds. Rain chances look to ramp up for mid-week as a cold front approaches. Right now Thursday looks like our best chance for widespread, heavier rainfall.
