Hot and slightly humid conditions will dominate through much of the week. Our storm threat will do down for Tuesday and Wednesday, then ramp up a bit toward the end of the week.
Expect scattered showers and a few strong t-storms tonight with lows down to 70 in the Upstate and 65 in the mountains. Rain clears out for Tuesday, so we’ll start dry and end the day with plenty of sunshine! Highs will warm to 91 in the Upstate and 85 for western NC. This is just a couple degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.
Similar weather will follow for Wednesday, before storm chances increase toward late in the week. Any rain we see would still be pretty isolated, so you may have to get back to watering your lawns and flowers a little more often!
The weekend looks like classic late June, with highs near 90 and a chance for PM storms.
