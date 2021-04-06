A mild night is on the way as above normal temperatures continue, expect lows in the low to mid 50s for the Upstate and upper 40s for the mountains under clear skies.
Wednesday will be another taste of summer with temperatures soaring into the low to mid 80s for the Upstate and upper 70s in the mountains. Wednesday night will be mild with lows in the 50s.
Thursday into Friday we finally get a chance of showers and a few T-Storms. A better chance of rain comes later Friday into Saturday with a cold front. There's a good chance for T-Storms at that time. As of now we're not thinking severe weather but we'll keep an eye on it.
Temperatures will be in the 70s for the Upstate and mountains with lows in the 50s.
