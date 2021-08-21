For the overnight hours we're looking at mostly cloudy skies and the possibility of fog, especially in the mountain valleys. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s, with upper 60s in the mountains.
Sunday will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies with isolated afternoon and evening showers and T-Storms, with highs in the upper 80s for the Upstate and low 80s for the mountains. Sunday night we'll see showers and storms ending otherwise dry and mild with lows in the low 70s with mid 60s in the mountains.
Monday and Tuesday are looking mainly dry and hot. There could be a stray shower or storm but the heat will be the bigger story, with highs in the low to mid 90s for the Upstate with upper 80s in the mountains. At night lows will be in the low 70s with mid 60s in the mountains.
Tropical moisture from the Atlantic will increase shower and storm chances beginning Wednesday and lasting into next weekend. A 40% chance of precipitation is expected. With the increasing clouds and rain chances, temperatures cool off a bit.
Highs will be in the low 90s Wednesday, then upper 80s Thursday into Saturday for the Upstate. The mountains will see upper 80s on Wednesday, then low 80s Thursday into the weekend. Lows at night will be near 70 in the mountains with mid 60s in the mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.