Our gorgeous weather continues until further notice. A dry cold front swings through on Wednesday, only cooling us off a few degrees into the weekend.
Overnight we're looking at mainly clear skies and temperatures falling into the upper 50s for the Upstate and low 50s in the mountains.
This weeks weather will be just about perfect with temperatures warming to the mid 80s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Cooler upper 70s and lower 80s can be expected in the mountains. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny. Lows at night will be in the 50s, with a few 60s in the Upstate by Thursday morning.
A cold front will pass through the region later Wednesday, with no rain expected, but some cooler temperatures follow the front. Skies will be mostly sunny Thursday through Sunday with highs in the low 80s. For the mountains, highs will be in the upper 70s.
Hurricane Sam is churning in the Atlantic and will miss the US. Sam will curve north and possibly threaten Bermuda over the weekend.
