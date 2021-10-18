As high pressure settles overhead tonight, we'll see another chilly night under clear skies. Lows will dip into the low to mid 40s across the Upstate, and upper 30s and low 40s in the mountains.
Tomorrow and Wednesday we'll see mostly sunny skies, as temperatures warm a little more. We'll see highs in the middle 70s in the Upstate and upper 60s and lower 70s in the mountains. At night, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the 40s, perhaps a few upper 30s in the coolest mountain locations.
A cold front moves in on Thursday giving us increasing clouds and triggering a few showers into the day Friday. Highs stay in the lower to middle 70s region-wide. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.
Drier and cooler weather follows into the weekend, with highs holding in the lower 70s for the Upstate, and 60s for the mountains with just a few passing clouds.
