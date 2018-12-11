(FOX Carolina) - Temperatures will once again dip into the middle and upper 20s tonight, which will cause more re-freezing and potential for black ice.
Thus, a *Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Spartanburg, northern Greenville & cherokee Co., SC and most of WNC tonight through 10 AM Wednesday*
Other areas not in the advisory, but experienced melting snow today, should expect patchy slick spots on roads during this time.
After the cold icy start, Wednesday will shape up to be pretty warm with highs in the upper 40s to middle 50s, which should cause a lot more melting.
Wednesday night looks to be above freezing in the Upstate and slightly below freezing in the mountains which could cause patchy slick spots on roads.
Clouds work their way back into the area on Thursday keeping highs modestly in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Rain moves back into the area late Thursday night and continues pretty much the entire day Friday and lingers into Saturday morning in the Upstate and afternoon in the mountains.
Sunday will be MUCH warmer with highs in the middle 50s to lower 60s under a sunny sky before cooling down a bit early next week.
