It's the first of December but it'll feel like spring! Temperatures start chilly, in the 30s for most, but under a partly cloudy sky with a light breeze out of the south-southwest, highs reach 67 for the Upstate and 62 in the mountains. Tonight stays in the 30s and 40s.
Even warmer temperatures build in Thursday into Friday, with highs in the low to mid-70s Upstate, and mid to upper 60s in the mountains. Expect plenty of sunshine both days, and nights a little milder, staying in the 40s.
The weekend looks nice overall, but temps will drop a bit. Saturday stays warm, in the 60s to around 70 degrees with sunshine. Sunday drops about 10 degrees into the 50s to near 60.
A chance for showers builds back in early next week, mainly on Tuesday.
