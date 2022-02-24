Dense fog on Wednesday gave way to sunny afternoon skies, and temperatures rocketed well into the 70s in many areas. Heading into tonight, we'll look for clouds to filter back in, along with more areas of fog. Parts of the mountains may pick up a few showers overnight as well. As with Wednesday night, stay alert if traveling and be prepared for areas of poor visibility. Lows will fall back to the low 50s regionwide, with little to no wind.
A few showers will be possible on Friday morning to go along with the fog, but these will clear out by lunchtime. Skies will also clear over the course of the day, helping to propel highs to another round of 60s across the mountains, and 70 upstate.
Once a cold front clears through on Friday night, temperatures will take a tumble back toward February reality. We'll begin the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday, but highs will be back to only the 50s. Then we'll see the possibility for more rain on Sunday, highs remaining cool in the 50s.
