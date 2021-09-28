For the overnight hours, expect mainly clear and pleasant conditions. Lows will be in the upper 50s for the Upstate, and low 50s in the mountains.
Temperatures warm up even more for Wednesday with mid to upper 80s expected, with a lot of sunshine once again. The mountains will be a bit cooler, in the low 80s. Thursday will bring similar conditions, with abundant sunshine and temperatures perhaps a degree cooler, in the mid 80s, near 80 in the mountains. At night temperatures cool into the 50s, some low 60s in the Upstate.
A cold front moves through later Wednesday into Thursday morning, dropping temperatures a few degrees. However, Thursday remains on the warm side with highs in the mid 80s, near 80 in the mountains.
Cooler temperatures will gradually settle in Friday through the weekend. Skies will remain mainly sunny with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s in the Upstate and middle to upper 70s in western North Carolina. Overnight lows will be in the 50s, with some low 60s across the Upstate.
Hurricane Sam is churning in the Atlantic and will miss the US. Sam will curve north and possibly threaten Bermuda over the weekend.
