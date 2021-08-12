For the overnight hours, any lingering shower and storms will end, otherwise we're looking at partly cloudy skies with mild and muggy conditions. Lows will be in the low 70s for the Upstate and upper 60s in the mountains.
This patterns sticks around into Friday, with slightly above normal temperatures and late day showers and T-storms. Temperatures will once again top out in the low 90s, with heat indices near 100°. Stay hydrated with water! The mountains will be a tad cooler with upper 80s expected. At night we'll see temperatures in the low 70s for the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains.
This weekend, clouds will be more dominate with increasing chances for storms and temperatures in the low 90s, with feels like temperatures in the middle to upper 90s on Saturday. Temperatures cool into the mid 80s Sunday. The mountains will see mid 60s for lows, with near 70 for the Upstate.
Tropical system Fred may make a Florida landfall this weekend which will impact our region next Monday, Tuesday, and perhaps a part of Wednesday. Heavy rain and the possibility of severe weather is possible, so stay tuned as we watch the storm's track the next several days.
