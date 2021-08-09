Rain chances will increase this week, all the while staying hot and humid. Expect afternoon storms each day through the weekend.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with isolated showers lingering and a low of 71 for the Upstate and 65 in the mountains. Tuesday looks hot and muggy, with PM storms developing in the mountains early afternoon, followed by late afternoon rain for the Upstate. Highs will warm to 86-91 area-wide.
Wednesday will be another hot and humid day (normal for this time of year!) with a high of 90 in the Upstate and 85 in the mountains. Expect numerous showers and t-storms late in the day, with a couple strong ones possible. Gusty winds and lightning would be the primary threats.
This patterns sticks around for Thursday into Friday, with near normal temps and late days t-storms. However, keep in mind that much of the day will be dry! Only a short part of the afternoon could be marred by a passing storm.
This weekend we’ll be watching a potential tropical system near south Florida. There is a chance we could get some rain from it heading into next week.
